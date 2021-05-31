Shaman King Episode 10 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

The match between two contrasting individuals ended in a draw. Judges have made their verdict and both Yoh and Ren are going into the Shaman Fights Finals. Even though, Ren thought he had lost the match but later we found out Yoh at the same time ran out of Furyoku.

Officiant Silva being present at that time declared it as a draw. Odds were against him but he managed to surpass his limits and contain Ren. Shaman King Episode 10 will provide us with more such moments as Yoh continues to grow.

Shaman King 2021 is a reboot animated series of the 2002 version. It is following the manga of the same name. The anime adaptation of 2002 wasn’t able to adapt the complete manga. This time in 2021, Shaman King will include all the chapters of the manga right from the start and provide a decisive conclusion to the series.

Shaman King Episode 10 Release Date

The official Shaman King Episode 10 Release date is determined to be June 3rd, 2021. The title for the episode is “Night in the Flame”. Here are the timings of release for the episode in different countries.

Japan – 5:55 PM, June 3rd

USA/Canada – 5:00 AM, June 3rd

India – 2:30 PM, June 3rd

UK – 10:00 AM, June 3rd

Europe (CEST) – 11:00 AM, June 3rd

Where to Watch Shaman King Episode 10?

Shaman King 2021 is available for streaming on Netflix Japan. Other platforms such as Crunchyroll and Funimation haven’t acquired their license yet however we believe they will start streaming the anime soon.

What are Spoilers for Shaman King Episode 10?

The next Shaman King Episode will likely adapt chapter 68 and onwards from the manga. Here are the spoilers from it.

A Little Break

After the match, Yoh and others return to Inn and find Horo Horo and Tao Ren there. They all celebrate and take a dip in a hot bath. Yoh and Tao Ren have a discussion where the latter claims he will beat him one day. The finals of the Shaman fight are only 1 month away as everyone prepares for the fight.

The Sutras

After coming home from shopping, Yoh finds a strange vehicle, and two monks come out of it. These monks have musical instruments and apparently, they claim to have worldwide popularity. Yoh at first doesn’t understand their purpose or their identity but later they reveal it. Turns out they are also competitors of the Shaman fight and have come here to take out Yoh.

Quick Recap of Shaman King Episode 9

The previous episode featured the last fight between Yoh and Tao Ren in the preliminary round. Let’s take a quick recap and see what took place.

Preparation

Silva receives a message that he will have to act as an overseer to Ren in his upcoming fight against Yoh. He’s conflicted first but later decides to comply with it. Meanwhile, Yoh reaches the location of the fight and looks to be full of confidence.

Tao Ren makes a flashy entrance and Yoh remarks that it’s just the kind of entrance he would make. The countdown hits zero and they begin the fight.

Yoh vs Tao Ren

They both begin the clash and Yoh immediately gets an upper hand by using his new Oversoul. Even though it looks like Yoh is overwhelming, Ren is unscathed. Furthermore, we learn from Silva that Yoh has already consumed some of his Furyoku and Ren hasn’t burned out a single of it. Yoh realizes he has to create an Oversoul even bigger than Ren’s to win against him.

However, he decides to not do it since it isn’t something he’s comfortable with. He simply attacks the spirit of Tao Ren whose Oversoul becomes weak. In the end, both exhaust their Furyoku, and the match is deemed a draw.

Who is going to be the first opponent of Yoh in the finals? How strong Yoh needs to become? Share your thoughts with us down below. For more Shaman, King updates follow us on social media.