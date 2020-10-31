Shailene Woodley Reunites With Secret Life Co-Stars

Update Ideas

“One thing which would be significant for me personally could be gun violence in schools,” Park explained. “If that was a series about American teens in college, that is something which would scare the s–t from me daily. If I needed to go to college as a teen, I would be very concerned about getting shot my classroom.”

Ringwald stated,”The series was daring concerning speaking about sexuality. However, I really don’t feel we had any characters which were trans. Can we? So I believe that this could be something I would like to see researched.”

Winbush stated she wished to see much more diversity.

“The series did a great job in showing different personalities which were varied and from various walks of existence, therefore I want to find out more of these stories from folks of colour, individuals who come from another location, and researching all these individuals come together and how they net,” she explained. “And only tell more tales you don’t necessarily have to hear”

Raisa stated she believes it is”super important” today to emphasize interracial relationships, and the series did.

Woodley stated,”Researching the psychological health effects of Instagram and Twitter and Facebook are a crucial factor for me to research on the display among teens.”