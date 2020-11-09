Shahid Kapoor provides a peek of his superb cool bicycle

Shahid Kapoor is a bicycle lover and that is no news. The celebrity has again and again shown in a variety of interviews he likes to ride a bicycle and also takes vacations using his pals to move and drive across town. The celebrity is a avid golfer and his Instagram is evidence of this. He takes to societal websites to present his supporters a peek of his favorite bikes and out of his biking excursions also. Lately, the actor has been sporting a somewhat different appearance where he’s looking super crisp with more hair and a great jawline supported with a mild palate.

In addition to the dishy appearance, the celebrity presented with his motorcycle for images since he headed out for a ride. He chose to Instagram to discuss those magnificent clicks once Shahid is radiating biker boy allure. Have a look at the clicks beneath.