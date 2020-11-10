Shahid Kapoor drops a humorous comment on spouse Mira Kapoor’s article

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor certainly are among the very talked-about couples on social networking. Both are fairly busy on social websites also and frequently comment on each other’s posts.

Lately, Mira Kapoor shared a movie where she urges mothers to pick up a few toys that will help keep their children busy at home through the lockdown. While the remark section was full of people responding to the movie, 1 remark that grabbed our attention, specifically, was that the only with her hubby Shahid Kapoor, who uttered that nobody takes her badly because she is too young for a mom of 2. His opinion read,”No person taking you seriously trigger you seeming too young for a mother of two”. Have a peek at the article below.

