Shah Rukh Khan wants Kapil Dev a quick healing

Renowned cricketer Kapil Dev endured a heart attack this afternoon. The former Captain of Indian Cricket Team experienced an angioplasty to get precisely the identical today. Several Bollywood celebrities came and wished him a quick recovery. However, 1 want that stood out was from Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan chose to Twitter to deliver good wishes to Kapil Dev.

He composed,”Get well sooner than shortly Paaji! ) @therealkapildev wishing you a quick recovery as quickly as your laps or bowling. Love for you ”

Read the article below…

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2020