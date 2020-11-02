Shah Rukh Khan shares a particular video thanking his supporters for all the love in his own birthday

Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 now. Each year on his huge day tens of thousands of supporters gather outside his Mumbai home to grab a glimpse of the celebrity who comes outside to wave them onto his own birthday. But this year it didn’t occur because of this pandemic. However, the celebrity was showered with a great deal of affection and love on social websites by his followers and fans. To thank all of them, SRK published a movie of himself devoting his enthusiast clubs and those who have done a lot to make his birthday special.

Could it be their attempts to assist those in need or simply sending like the celebrity by creating collages and movies on the web, ” the actor said he is thankful for all his supporters did now. The cute movie also offers SRK stating that 56 is much far better than 55 and so next year he’ll certainly observe his birthday just like he was used to and create all them even more happy.

Check out the cool movie under…