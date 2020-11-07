Shah Rukh Khan really is the best dad

Aside from being among the greatest stars from the nation, Shah Rukh Khan is also the ideal father. Although he leads a life in which he could just sleep for a mere four weeks, he still makes sure to spend some time with his loved ones.

Through a meeting with David Letterman,” SRK gave another glance of his passion for his loved ones. The actor explained that he really loves doing as far as possible due to his children. In addition, he stated that because he’s studying Italian meals, he places it to utilize if they feel hungry. He explained,”I devote a good deal of time together. They constantly need food at 3 or 2 in the daytime. I am learning Italian foods. So if that number of this kitchen moves, I say’Yeah! What do you desire? You need some pasta”

Pretty cute is not it?