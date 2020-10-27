SG Lewis admits the introduction record,’Times’

SG Lewis has declared his long-awaited debut record,’Times’, that can be set to launch early next calendar year.

As a result February 19 through EMI Records, the songwriter, producer and also multi-instrumentalist shared information of this new LP on societal networking before now (October 27).

“This album is an ode to this current moment, along with the limited chances we must celebrate it. It is an investigation of escapism and chills, as well as the memories connected to these encounters,” he wrote Twitter.

The brand new album”finds among contemporary pop’s key weapons stepping front and center, since he takes listeners on a ship via towering electronic dance along with kaleidoscopic future disco, together with the aid of some friends across the road,” a press release reads.

Along with the record statement, Lewis shared brand new ‘Feed The Fire’, including Lucky Daye.

“`Hold The Fire’ is the sort of song I have wanted to create for quite a while and among my favorites on the record,” explained Lewis. “Lucky’s record’Painted’ is in constant rotation for me personally and I had always wanted to listen to exactly what he’d sound like on a thing club rate — the outcome is much better than I ever could have hoped .”

He added:”So a lot of the album was motivated from my love of Jamiroquai, to get Matt Johnson & Simon Hale involved with this tune is extremely surreal.”

You are able to listen to’Feed The Fire’ under:

‘Feed The Fire’ follows the launch of’Effect’, which watched Lewis team up with Robyn and Channel Tres.

“`Effect’ is my favorite record I have ever been part of,” Lewis said in the time of this tune’s release. “The chemistry between both Channel and Robyn is indeed strong, and generates something really unique. Channel is a artist that I think goes on to make a musical heritage as significant as the sole Robyn has created, and also to have the both of them with this album together is mad.”

Lewis made the tune together with British electronic musician Entirely Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. “Working together with my great friend TEED back on the creation is amazing, since he’s quite a manufacturing protagonist of mine,” Lewis stated. “I expect it provides some discharge and euphoria at some time where it is tough to find.”

Meanwhileback in June,” Lewis combined Khalid along with Victoria Monét on sultry disco tune’Expertise’.