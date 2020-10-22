Sexy Photos!: Toya Johnson Forged To Pheonix To Watch Her 36th Birthday Horseback Riding At Denim Booty Shorts

Toya Johnson discovered the ideal way to celebrate her 36th birthday throughout the pandemic–in the terrific outdoors! In attempts to observe her private landmark, ” the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality celebrity rallied up her very best gals and led to the Wild Wild West to a experience to remember.

“We ride together,” Toya captioned footage of those #GiddyUpGang flying horses at Arizona.

Styling at a western-theme appearance, which comprised black denim booty shorts to showcase her perfect thighs, the birthday lady certainly wrangled within our focus.

Beneath, have a peek at a few of the enjoyable minutes from Toya’s pre-birthday weekend–such as a luxe brunch and supper prepared by Chef Corey.

Can we say that Toya spanned riding in a hot air balloon away from her bucket listing? An whole mood!