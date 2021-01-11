Sex And The City revival verified as Sarah Jessica Parker shares teaser

Intercourse And The Metropolis is formally set for a revival on HBO Max, with 3 of the original stars confirming their involvement on social media.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who enjoy Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, declared the news on Instagram as they every shared a 1st-search teaser.

Nevertheless, it appears as while fellow star Kim Cattrall won’t be returning to participate in sex kitten Samantha Jones, as she didn’t write-up on her socials.

Just months right after initial studies that the beloved present was coming back, Sarah celebrated the long-awaited information on Instagram together with a quick clip which confirmed the hustle and bustle of New York City.

Meanwhile, the sentence: ‘And just like that the story continues…’ was typed on a phrase doc, giving us serious Carrie and her weekly column vibes.

‘I could not help but wonder… the place are they now? X,’ Sarah captioned her write-up.

It appears that the present is being brought back again as a minimal series for the streamer somewhat than the linear HBO community and it will be titled Just Like That.

Intercourse And The City at first ran for six seasons and 94 episodes on HBO involving 1998-2004.

It was followed by two function films in 2008 and 2010. A third film had been in the pipeline but hardly ever arrived to fruition.

Meanwhile, a prequel series titled The Carrie Diaries launched on The CW in 2013, with AnnaSophia Robb playing a youthful Carrie Bradshaw.

Kim has been vocal in the earlier about not seeking to revive her character Samantha.

Talking on the Women’s Prize For Fiction podcast in December, the 64-year-outdated said: ‘I remember acquiring a ton of grief on social media for not seeking to do a movie. And that was astonishing.

‘Some of the items that folks wrote to me, like, you know, “I perform in a financial institution, and I don’t like this person, and I really don’t like the several hours, I really do not like this, and I do it. So you just do it!”

In the earlier, Kim has proposed that a Black or Hispanic actress could choose on the iconic role, or that Samantha could even be killed off were a new reboot to go ahead.

