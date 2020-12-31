Seventeen Women’s FA Cup 2nd round game titles AXED owing to Covid-19 restrictions

ALL but a person of the 18 Women’s FA Cup ties scheduled for this weekend have been CANCELLED owing to coronavirus restrictions.

Liverpool Feds’ clash with Huddersfield City is the only 2nd round match heading in advance with significantly of the nation now under Tier 4 tips.

Football chiefs are anticipating to reschedule fixtures at a later day along with a initial round come across between Kent United and Enfield Town which is but to be performed.

And officers say they are liaising with the govt on managing wellness and security of players and club staff at cup fixtures.

Women’s Super League and Championship sides will enter the competition’s attract from the fourth round onwards.

In a assertion, the FA stated: “The Govt introduced even more COVID-19 laws across the British isles, with the the vast majority of the state now below Tier 4 restrictions.

“As a consequence, all but one particular of this weekend’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup next spherical ties will be postponed and rearranged for a later on date.

“We are functioning with the Authorities to locate a way to reschedule these Vitality Women’s FA Cup matches at the earliest chance even though making sure that we sustain our priority of holding our gamers, officials and everybody associated on a matchday harmless.

“Additional details will be verified in owing system.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has solid above the women’s game for much of this year.

In addition to curtailing past time a spate of constructive coronavirus benefits this month led to the cancellation of two best-flight video games in the weekend just before Christmas.

And this thirty day period 32 Covid-19 exams returned favourable out of 864 done in the WSL and Women’s Championship.

This is the optimum quantity of coronavirus conditions exposed due to the fact weekly testing in the women’s best tiers began.