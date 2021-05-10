Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

The epic clash between The Sins and Demon King has reached its climax and it seems like we are about to enter the last phase of the fight. Escanor has come forward to take the mantle as he is in his possibly last bout of life. He assures everyone that he will take down Demon King at any cost.

While Demon King has certainly become much stronger, Escanor on the other hand is trying to draw out his full power. The battle between them will resume in Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 18 as fans eagerly await the release.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Seven Deadly Sins is a popular manga series that serialized between 2012 to 2020 in Kodansha. The story focuses on Seven Deadly Sins, the seven knights from the kingdom of Brittania that resolved 10 years ago due to getting framed for planning a coup of Liones Kingdom.

Years later, the princess of Liones finds Meliodas, the leader of Seven Deadly Sins, and informs him of shady things surrounding the kingdom. It is now up to the sins to get rid of these dangers and free the kingdom from a greater evil.

The official release date for Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 18 is already announced and it is May 12th, 2021. The opening theme “Hikari Are” is sung by Akihito Okano meanwhile WawanoHiroyuki performs the ending theme “Time”.

This will be one of the last releases for the season as the anime is catching up fast with the manga. Here is the timing of the release for the upcoming episode.

Japan – 5:55 AM, May 12th

USA/Canada – 2:55 AM, May 12th

India – 4:25 PM, May 12th

UK – 2:25 PM, May 12th

Europe (CES) – 3:25 AM, May 12th

Where to Watch Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 18?

In Japan, the anime airs on TV in Tokyo. Meanwhile, all other international viewers will be able to watch the anime on Netflix Japan. Note that Crunchyroll or Funimation haven’t licensed this season of Seven Deadly Sins.

What are Spoilers for Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 18?

Since the manga has reached its conclusion and anime will likely follow the subsequent chapters, we already have spoilers for the next episode. Read them down below.

Escanor vs Demon King

Escanor asks other sins to back away as he will fight the Demon King. The latter is surprising and says it will be interesting to see how he deals with him. Both of them begin the fight and try to overwhelm each other. Escanor connects a lot of attacks but none of them seems to have any significant effect. The sins comment on how even after being in his strongest form, Escanor isn’t able to damage the Demon King.

The One

Escanor gets into another one of his advanced forms “The One” and starts attacking the Demon Lord. Meliodas comments that Escanor is not deriving the energy from the sun but his life force. If it goes on like this, he will lose his life. Upon seeing the possibility of his death Meliodas interferes and asks Escanor to not use “The One”. However, Escanor has different plans and he already decided to sacrifice his life.

Quick Recap of Seven Deadly Sins Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 17

The fight between the Sins and Demon Lord escalated quickly and now we are in the endgame. Let’s take a quick recap of the last episode and find out what developments took place.

Escanor to the Rescue

Demon King’s New Form

After engulfing Zeldris, the Demon King transforms into a new state which is stronger than the previous one. Meliodas warns everyone about the danger posed by this form of Demon King and asks them to be wary. He engages in a fight with Demon King.

Escanor transforms into his full form and blocks the attack from Demon King which surprises him. Escanor and Demon King exchange some attacks as the former utilizes Holy Spear. He tells others to go and save Zeldris while he deals with the Demon King.

Will Escanor be able to defeat the Demon King on his own? Is there any upgrade of Demon King that we might see in the next episode? We’ve got so many questions lined up and you can comment on what’s your opinion on those. If you want more news and updates on Seven Deadly Sins you can also follow our social media channels.