Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Escanor had the finest send-off and the Sins weren’t shy of weeping for the loss of their great comrade. He achieved what he wanted in his life and with his friends by his side, Escanor truly lived one hell of a life. The threat of Demon lord no longer lingers over the land of Britannia and yet again Sins have saved the day.

However, this time they’ve lost their friend but he didn’t go out in vain. Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21 will start closing the curtain and see the aftermath of the battle between Sins and Demon lord

Seven Deadly Sins is an anime series based on manga of the same name. The plot features a group of seven people popularly known as Seven Deadly Sins and their exploits. Its manga is already over and this is the last season for the anime.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21 Release Date

The official Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21 Release date is scheduled for June 2nd, 2021. The title of the episode is “What the Witch Had Always Wanted”. Find below the timing of release for this episode.

Japan – 5:55 AM, June 2nd

USA/Canada – 2:55 AM, June 2nd

India – 4:25 PM, June 2nd

UK – 2:25 PM, June 2nd

Europe (CES) – 3:25 AM, June 2nd

Where to Watch Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21?

Right now only Netflix Japan is licensing this season of SDS. More than likely, at the end of this season we may see other streaming giants pick up this series and stream it on their service.

What are Spoilers from Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21?

The upcoming episode will likely adapt chapters 334 and 335 from the manga. Let’s see the key spoilers.

The End of an Era

Britannia gets the information about the defeat of Demon lord and they usurp in joy. The day is declared as a holiday as they prepare for welcoming the Sins. Meanwhile, Gil doesn’t feel good because of the loss of Escanor. He admired how Escanor was smiling before departing and was gladly ready to die to protect his friends. They meet Vivian who’s still alive but now she’s over with Gil.

Merlin’s Wish

Diane goes on to tell how everyone has achieved their respective goals and how they can be happy now. However, something strikes here about Merlin. Even after being associated with the Sins for such a long period, she never really revealed her true purpose. Merlin takes everyone to the lake to tell them about her wish. She awakens Arthur and says that awakening him was her purpose. Arthur is the King of Chaos.

Quick Recap of Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 20

The previous episode saw the conclusion to the battle between Sins and Demon lord. Let’s take a quick recap of the latest release of SDS.

Sins vs Demon lord

Demon lord tries to devour the entirety of Britannia to make his vessel. The Sins don’t show any signs of worry and start attacking the Demon lord with individual techniques. Finally, they all combine their attacks and deliver a decisive blow that ultimately defeats their enemy. After his death, the commencements remain but Meliodas takes care of them.

Escanor’s Departure

All Sins prepare for the departure but Escanor tells his legs can’t move and his time has come. Everyone starts weeping fully knowing what’s to expect next. The comrade that fought together with them, shoulder to shoulder is now on the brink of death and they can’t do anything about it.

Escanor delivers his final words and tells how grateful he was to be part of this group. Before going Merlin kisses him telling him he was the only man who truly loved her. Escanor departs as Sins mourn for his death.

Now that Demon lord is dead, what will be the objective of Sins? How will the people from Kingdom treat the members now?