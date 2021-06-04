Seven Deadly Sins fans are shocked upon learning the truth about Merlin. Turned out, the whole reason Merlin established Seven Deadly Sins was to awaken the King of Chaos. This is certainly a big blow to every single person in the group. All this time they thought their comrade shared similar goals but turns out, it was all a ploy.

But looking at Merlin’s backstory, surely one would pity her. The circumstances that she faced while growing up were truly chaotic. In the end, to fill her heart, she decided to awaken the Chaos King from the slumber. Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21 surely gave us one heck of a revelation. Let’s turn the clocks back and see what happened in the previous release of SDS.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 21 Recap, Theories, and Discussion

Vivian is Back

Gil is not feeling well even after the defeat of Demon King. After all, he truly admired Escanor and his death has made him relentless. In any case, he will cherish the memory of him. Meanwhile, Vivian is still alive and she has once again appeared in front of Gil.

The stalker that never gave Gil even a minute of relief has once again survived. But wait, actually this time, she’s over with Gil. Through some unprecedented development, she has not lost any interest in him. Well, at least now Gil has one less thing to worry about.

What is Merlin’s Wish?

One conversation leads to another and the Sins stumbled across a curious topic. What exactly is Merlin’s Wish? Even though they’ve been together for a long time, they never found out about Merlin’s path. To comply with everyone’s demands, Merlin took them to the magic lake.

There, she states that she is about to awaken Arthur. The sins looked compelled and Merlin went on to wake up Arthur from the slumber. Finally, Merlin reveals her wish was to awaken King of Chaos, Arthur.

Arthur: The King of Chaos

Filled with magic, Arthur immediately lost control over his mental state. The sight of Meliodas enraged him and he began transforming into a giant being. Merlin was quick to quell the response by Arthur and calm him down. It seems like even Arthur isn’t aware of his current position. But the question stands still, why did Merlin want to awaken him?

Chaos

Chaos is said to be the reason that brought about the existence of the world. It also includes both Demon Lord as well as Supreme Deity. According to Merlin, Arthur is now the person who commands the entirety of chaos. He will supposedly lead the Britannia into a new era.

Arthur: King of Chaos

A Single Lonely Witch

After learning about this, the Sins are skeptical of Merlin. Lady of the lake goes on to tell the backstory of her. Years ago, there was a capital called “Berialin” that resided neither Demons nor Goddesses. Their front was magical research and Merlin was one of the kids with great aptitude for magic. She had a hollow childhood, where she was forced to learn scriptures related to magic. One day she met a boy by the name of Meliodas who would immediately win her heart.

But her wish could never get fulfilled when she learned Meliodas already had Elizabeth. To quench her thirst, she decided to create Seven Deadly Sins and ultimately awaken King of Chaos.

Now that Sins have learned about Merlin, they will surely question her intentions. Do you think Merlin was taking advantage of everyone? Did she even consider anyone in Sins as her friend? Share your thoughts down below.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 22 release date is June 9th, 2021. It will be available to stream on Netflix Japan.