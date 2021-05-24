Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 20 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Even though Demon King is encapsulating the entire Britannia to make his vessel, the sins aren’t afraid. They are all together and firmly believe defeating their most formidable enemy is within their reach. People are feared, but with Sins still, on the lines, their worries are shortened.

After Zeldris and Meliodas rejected their father, he had no other choice but to look for the new vessel. In the end, he chose the land of Britannia. Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 20 will commence the final battle of this saga as the series is coming to its conclusion.

Seven Deadly Sins is an anime adaptation series of the manga of the same name. Created by Nakaba Suzuki, it ran in Kodansha publication between 2012-20. Find out the release date, time, and spoilers for this upcoming release of SDS down below.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 20 Release Date

The official Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 20 Release Date is 26th May 2021. Hideki Tonokatsu will direct the episode and the openings and endings are “Eien no Aria” and “Namely,” respectively. Here are the release timings for the next episode worldwide.

Japan – 5:55 AM, May 26th

USA/Canada – 2:55 AM, May 26th

India – 4:25 PM, May 26th

UK – 2:25 PM, May 26th

Europe (CES) – 3:25 AM, May 26th

Where to Watch Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 20?

As of yet, this season is only available to stream on Netflix Japan. The series is coming to its conclusion so other streaming platforms may license this season pretty soon.

What are Spoilers from Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 20?

The next SDS episode will adapt chapter 331 and onwards from the manga. Find now the key Spoilers from it.

Sins vs. Demon King

Demon King uses Death Zero and unleashes heavy pressure on everyone. Merlin counters it after some struggle and sets everyone free. All of the Sins start attacking Demon King, and Meliodas keeps spamming Full Counter. In the end, they produce a combined attack which eventually leads to the death of Demon King.

Aftermath

After defeating their enemy, everyone regroups. It turns out that the commandments are still alive, and it would take them some centuries to disappear. Meliodas manifests the same power as his father and eliminates all the commandments.

Quick Recap of Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 19

We are in the last phase of the fight against Demon King, and it seems like he will go down pretty soon. Let’s take a quick recap from the previous episode of SDS.

Escanor’s Resolution

Escanor informs others not to interfere in his fight as he will sacrifice himself to protect his friends. By consuming his life force, Escanor is battling against Demon King. Meliodas doesn’t appreciate the idea of Escanor dying and instead supports him in the fight.

Other sins follow the same trail, and Escanor feels grateful because of them.

Zeldris’ Win

Zeldris fights with his father inside the realm and eventually defeats him. He comes out of the realm and reunites with Meliodas and others. Meanwhile, his father, who now doesn’t have any vessel, starts devouring the entire Britannia.

All citizens become worried because of the atmosphere, but Sins aren’t even fazed. They all vow to fight together and take down the greater enemy in front of them.

How will this last fight pan out between the Sins and Demon King? Does Demon King still have something up his sleeve?