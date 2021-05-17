Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 19 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

The last episode of Seven Deadly Sins was all about Escanor. We got a sweet flashback of Escanor’s life prior to joining the gang and how he was initially with them. This could be an indication that something vital related to him is going to happen in the future.

While fighting against Demon King, he is now using his life force as magic. He wants to sacrifice his life in order to save his comrades. Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 19 will hopefully show us the fate of this character as fans eagerly await its release.

Seven Deadly Sins is a manga series that was published between 2012-2020 in Kodansha. Created by Nakaba Suzuki, the story centers on a group of people Seven Deadly Sins, and their exploits. This season focuses on Dragon’s Judgment arc from the manga and will provide a final conclusion to the series.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 19 Release Date

The official Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 19 release date is May 19th, 2021. The episode is titled “The Struggle” and directed by Masahiro Takada. The next episode of anime will feature the opening theme “Hikari Are” by Akihito Okano while SawanoHiroyuki will be performing the ending theme “time”. Find below the release timings for the upcoming release.

Japan – 5:55 AM, May 19th

USA/Canada – 2:55 AM, May 19th

India – 4:25 PM, May 19th

UK – 2:25 PM, May 19th

Europe (CES) – 3:25 AM, May 19th

Where to Watch Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 19?

As of now, Netflix Japan is the sole provider of Seven Deadly Sins season 4 English subs episode. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation haven’t acquired the license for streaming it. We believe once this season concludes, the episodes will be available to stream on these platforms.

What are the Spoilers from Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 19?

Chapter 328 onwards will get adapted for the upcoming release of Seven Deadly Sins. Here are the spoilers from the next episode of anime.

Everyone’s Contribution

Escanor asks everyone to back out as he alone will fight with Demon King. In doing so he will sacrifice himself to protect his friends. He starts the fight however Ban attacks Demon King in the midway. Escanor asks them not to interfere but Meliodas doesn’t agree with his ideas.

He tells him that they will all fight together and won’t let him die. Escanor agrees and asks them to allow himself to fight along with everyone.

Zeldris vs Demon King

Back inside the realm, Zeldris gets an illusion where his brothers show disdain for him. Zeldris shrugs it off and calls out his father. He vows to defeat him and make things clear. Zeldris and his father go back and forth and exchange few blows. He begins overpowering his father and ultimately defeats him.

Quick Recap of Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 18

The previous episode from the anime focused primarily on Escanor’s past and his bonding with the members of Seven Deadly Sins. Let’s take a quick recap of the last episode from Seven Deadly Sins.

The One?

Escanor starts using The One against Demon King which allows him to use maximum potential for the one-minute timeframe. While Escanor trades some punches with Demon King, it doesn’t do much, however, others comment that it’s damaging the body to some extent.

Even after one minute is over Escanor still keeps using this form. Meliodas finally finds out that it’s not “The One” but he is using his life force and converting it into magic.

Escanor’s Past

In a flashback, we get to see that Escanor was set for execution but rescued by Meliodas. He introduces them to other members of SDS and asks him to join the group. We also see that it was Meliodas who trained him to adapt control of his Sunshine form.

Will this development lead to the death of Escanor? Can Meliodas save him from this tragedy? Tell us what your opinions are down below in the comments.