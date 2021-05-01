Meliodas and Elizabeth continue their fight against Demon King with them succeeding in overwhelming him. However, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be walking in a part for two of them in subduing Demon King. Meanwhile, Escanor will likely use his sunshine for the last time by sacrificing himself. Seven Deadly Sins season 4 episode 17 will extend the epic tale of sins as they try to eliminate their most formidable enemy.

Seven Dead Sins is manga series that was serialized in Kodansha and created by Nakaba Suzuki. The anime is fast catching up with the manga and it looks like this will be its last season. Seven Deadly Sins has recovered well from the last horrendous season and fans expect it to end on a positive note.

Read below as we discuss the release date, time, and potential spoilers for Seven Deadly Sins season 4 episode 17.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 17

The official release date for Seven Deadly Sins season 4 episode 17 is May 5th, 2021. Once it’s out, you will be able to watch this episode on online streaming platforms. The title of the episode is “The Voice Calling Your Name” and it will extend the ongoing fight between sins and the demon king.

While the release date is common, the timing of release however is different for different regions. Here are the release times for various countries for episode 17 of the anime.

Japan – 5:55 AM, May 5th

USA/Canada – 2:55 AM, May 5th

India – 4:25 PM, May 5th

UK – 2:25 PM, May 5th

Europe (CES) – 3:25 AM, May 5th

Where to Watch Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 17?

Unfortunately for Seven Deadly Sins, neither Funimation nor Crunchyroll is licensing for this season. However, fans don’t need to be necessarily disappointed as they can still access the episode on Netflix Japan. Once the season concludes, all of the episodes may come out on one of the popular streaming platforms for international viewers.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 17 Spoilers

The anime will adapt the chapters from 321 and onwards. Right now anime is covering multiple chapters for a single episode. So it is likely that the next episode will follow a similar trend. Below are some spoilers from Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 17.

Sins Arrive For Help

Sins arrive at Meliodas in order to help him defeat Demon King and save his brother. The Demon King reveals his new ability which allows him to redirect the attacks of his opponents. Merlin attacks him using feint, which leaves Demon King surprised. All of them simultaneously start striking him but he is too much to handle for everyone.

Escanor to the Rescue

Escanor arrives to fight against Demon King and he matches up equally with him in combat prowess. With his strength, he starts to overpower the enemy.

Quick Recap of Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Episode 16

A lot happened in the last episode of Seven Deadly Sins. Here are short plot points that took place in the last episode.

Meliodas vs Demon King

Fighting Offsprings

The sins use their attacks to eliminate the offsprings of Indura. By combining their attacks they successfully defeat Indura along with its offsprings.

Elizabeth attacks the king which deals some damage to him. Similarly, Meliodas doesn’t hold back and strikes at the enemy hence overpowering him. In the end, he is joined by the rest of the sins to deal the final blow.

