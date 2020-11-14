Entertainment

Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian: Why My Wife Definitely Taught Me What’s Washcloth Was!!

November 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Alexis Ohanian, the spouse of tennis champion Serena Williams has shown his hygiene routine wasn’t up to level until he fulfilled with his now-wife, Serena Williams.

The Reddit co-founder shared with a tweet in which a lover asked,”When you’re you currently a’complete body washer’ or a’eyebrow and genitals just’ individual?”

Then he retweeted, and responded:”I was not so terrible, but my spouse certainly taught me a washcloth was”

He made headlines earlier this year after which he resigned from Reddit’s board of supervisors to create space for a Black candidate. He co-founded the business 15 years past.

SERENA’S DAUGHTER PLAYING TENNIS

He explained:”I am saying that as a dad who wants to have the ability to reply his black lady as she asks:’What would you do?'” 

Ohanian also pledged $1 million into Colin Kaepernick’s nonprofit Know Your Camp. “I’ll use potential profits in my Reddit inventory to serve the black area, largely to curtail racial hatred,” he tweeted.

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment