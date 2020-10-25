Entertainment

Serena Williams' daughter begins taking tennis courses

October 25, 2020
Serena Williams has signed up her daughter for tennis classes.

The 39-year old sports celebrity has shown her three-year-old daughter Olympia is taking her first steps onto the tennis court.

Serena – that had been originally coached by her daddy Richard Williams – stated for her Instagram Story:”I signed up Olympia up for golf classes. Do not even start with me since I am not devoting her tennis courses, I signed up for a few.

“However, the woman does not have any concept that it is my girl, so we’ll see how this goes.”

Serena – that has Olympia along with her husband Alexis Ohanian – refused being a pushy parent.

But the Grand Slam-winning celebrity is eager to see that her daughter develop a few simple tennis methods.

She explained:”I am not a mom, but that I understand how I enjoy methods – I wish to ensure she is good at educating Olympia some strategies.”

Meanwhile, the Serena formerly suggested that getting a parent might really help her baseball career.

The sport superstar believes that focusing attention on Olympia can enable her to relax when she is on courtroom.

Serena – whose sister Venus has enjoyed a leading tennis profession – described:”When I am overly anxious I shed games, and that I feel like lots of that stress disappeared when Olympia was born.

“Understanding I have this gorgeous infant to go house to causes me to feel as I do not need to play another game.”

Serena additionally insisted she isn’t expanding her career so as to acquire more cash or to get the prestige which accompanies success.

She explained:”I do not want the cash or the names or the prestige. I need them, however I do not desire them. That is a distinct feeling for me”

