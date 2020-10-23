Serena Williams 3 Yr Old Daughter Shows Off Her TENNIS SKILLS!!

Serena Williams and her 3 year-old daughter Olympia played with a cute tennis game yesterday and MTO News has discovered that the 2 beauties wore matching outfits. )

The movie footage, that Serena submitted Instagram, has gone viral.

Here is video footage of this adorable game:

Serena and spouse Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter from September of 2017. They have married only two-months after in a Vogue magazine motivated Louisiana agency attended by Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and fellow tennis celebrity Caroline Wozniacki.

Serena is the winningest female tennis player ever, and several believe she might be the best tennis player – of either sex – ever.

Nevertheless, her career is winding down. Even the 23-time Grand Slam winner has been forced to withdraw from last month’s French Open because of an Achilles injury.

Her second chance to win a Grand Slam name will probably be through the January 2021 Australian Open.