Sequel in the works for Vin Diesel Valiant comic adaptation

BLOODSHOT might have finished its theatrical run due to the international pandemic but the movie was among the very first to hit PVOD ancient when movie theaters started shuttering nationally. Apparently, the movie did well enough through its limited theatrical lifetime and also on PVOD since a sequel is currently in the works based on DMG creator and CEO Dan Mintz.

Mintz advised”CBR” there are plans to get a BLOODSHOT movie and Diesel is predicted to return to reprise that the titular function. Mintz also pointed into the movie’s surprise success after its transition from theatres to VOD:

“I believe [Bloodshot] was quite powerful in that regard, a great deal of folks watched it also and it did quite nicely in the post-release rollout however, you can not use exactly the exact same test procedure, pre-COVID, to the. [Are] Vin Diesel and those folks likely to continue? Yes, since it did well and the answer to it was so nicely, it is only that the answer was at a non-transparent surroundings, rather than a transparent surroundings including box office numbers.”

The program has been to get the DMG Entertainment and Sony movie adaptation to pave the way for a upcoming franchise using Fred Pierce, the writer of Valiant Comics, presuming BLOODSHOT are the very first installation of Valiant’s film world. That world is currently split because Paramount Pictures acquired the rights to this Harbinger franchise in Sony this past year, together with core personalities such as X-O Manowar, Eternal Warrior, along with Archer & Armstrong. Paramount has not announced an official launch date for its HARBINGER film but Valiant Entertainment recently declared they were also targeting a more 2021 launch date. Considering these Valiant possessions are no more place at Sony, the world that started with BLOODSHOT may not be correlated with the other movies.

BLOODSHOT did not actually impress its box office operation was postponed by the stunt but the movie still gained a massive enough fan base after it got moving on PVOD. The movie became the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime within its first 3 days of launch as well as managing to curtail BIRDS OF PREY online streaming.

Directed by David S. F. Wilson, making his feature directorial debut, BLOODSHOT follows a Marine who had been killed in action, just to return into life with superpowers with a company which wishes to work with him as a weapon. The Movie also stars Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, along with Guy Pearce.

