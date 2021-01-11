Senseless Points singer dies at 50 as bandmate pays tribute to pop punk icon

POP punk hero Mark Keds has died aged 50.

The Senseless Issues singer was located useless at his residence this morning, his bandmate Ben Harding claimed in a Fb statement.

1

Guitarist Ben wrote: “Expensive Friends, It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to convey to you that, sadly, Mark – our singer, mate and principal songwriter – is no for a longer time with us. We realize that he handed absent at his household during the early hours of this morning. As yet, the result in of demise is unconfirmed.

“It’s no top secret that he had struggled on and off with drug abuse and a very chaotic way of living for a lengthy whilst, and his health endured considerably above the a long time thanks to this.

“Although this experienced in some cases established friction inside of the on-off workings of Senseless Things and his other assignments, we select to try to remember the friend, the brother and the talent we have lost nowadays.”