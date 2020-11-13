Selena Quintanilla’s Family & Netflix Sued For $1M Over Upcoming Selena TV Series

Things are warming up between Moctesuma Esparza along with the household Selena Quintanilla within the rights for her life’s narrative. The Queen of Tejano music, who had been brutally murdered in 1995 with her enthusiast’s club president, Yolanda Saldívar, has been a celebrity with countless fans internationally.

Moctesuma Esparza made the 1997 movie, Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, also asserts he had the best’s into the singer’s life’s narrative. The manufacturer is currently allegedly depriving Selena’s sister and dad, Abraham and Suzette Quintanilla also Netflix for 1M more than a brand new TV series entitled Selena: The Series place to premiere in December.

Based on reports, Esparza is suing for compensation from an alleged breach of contract, claiming he developed a concept for a tv therapy for Selena’s younger years ago at the late’90therefore, however it wasn’t completely accomplished.

Selena’s dad opened to Individuals in March saying,

“Once Selena passed off, I informed my family I was going to attempt and keep her memory alive through her songs, also 25 years after I think people, as a household, realized .”