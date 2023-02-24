Selena Gomez Ditches Social Media for Good – Reveals Surprising Reason Why!

Selena Gomez is reducing her social media usage. “I’ll see you guys sooner than later,” she said to her fans in a TikTok Live. The singer said she was taking yet another break in a TikTok Live footage that fans posted to Twitter on Thursday.

Selena Gomez Took a Break from Social Media Due to Hailey Bieber’s Subliminal Dig at Her?

“This is kind of stupid, so I’m going to take a break from social media. I’m too old for this at 30. But I adore you all very much, and I want to see you soon “She said. Just taking a vacation from everything, I said.

The action was taken in response to Gomez’s response to a fan-made TikTok video that claimed Hailey Bieber’s TikTok video uploaded in January was a subliminal dig at Gomez. In the video, the model and two pals, including Kendall Jenner, lip-synced to a popular audio track.

Selena Gomez announces on TikTok live that she’s taking a break from social media: “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/rJ7WvjOPEA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

“I’m not saying she deserves it, but I’m saying God’s time is always right,” the trio muttered. Even though Gomez wasn’t mentioned in the video, it was taken down soon after it was released.

A month later, the singer was alerted about the footage, and she immediately put an end to any controversy. “It’s alright! I don’t allow these things to depress me! Be polite to everybody! x,” In the video, which was posted on January 9 by user @ellenacuario, Gomez left a remark the previous week.

Moreover, while co-hosting Drop the Mic with Method Man earlier this week, the “Look at Her Now” artist reacted to a TikTok of Bieber appearing to gag at a mention of Swift. Gomez commented, “Very sad, my closest friend is and continues to be one of the finest in the game.

Social Media Made Her Feel “Depressed”

Gomez has always had a tumultuous connection with social media. Gomez said in 2019 that she no longer used Instagram after taking multiple vacations from the platform over the years because unfavorable comments on her photos had made her feel “depressed.”

She did, however, hint at a comeback in January by posting a trio of toilet selfies.

She also discussed her history with social media throughout the years in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month, explaining why TikTok was her favorite platform at the time.

“I don’t care whether others think I’m stupid or unattractive. Yet these individuals go into depth, “She remembered. “They create incredibly precise and scathing pieces. I would be sobbing nonstop. I was anxious all the time… I was unable to continue. My time was wasted on it.”

She said, “Since I feel TikTok is a little less dangerous, I just have it on my phone. Social networking offers several advantages, including the chance to talk to individuals and find out more about their life. Yet, that usually gets filtered through [for me now]. I developed a strategy. All of my activities are sent to my assistant through email, and she uploads them. A few comments that are encouraging in terms of feedback will be compiled by my staff.”