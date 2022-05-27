Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 2022: Released Date, Cast, Trailer, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife returns with three new polygamist families and two returning polygamist families. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season, including the date and hour of its premiere.

Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield made their debut appearance on the show last season. After a ten-year monogamous marriage, Garrick felt led by God to pursue a plural marriage lifestyle. Despite Dannielle’s parents’ fears, the couple encountered Brazilian native Roberta online and decided to divorce in order to carry forward with the relationship.

In the new season, they try to integrate Roberta into their family from afar, even as they start a new connection with another partner back in Colorado.

Who is Will Be Joining the Cast of ‘seeking Sister Wife’ for The Upcoming Season?

The cast for Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife has just been revealed. Two couples from season three will be back in pursuit of a sister wife. Roberta, Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield’s probable sister-wife, is expected to arrive from Brazil soon.

Sidian and Tosha Jones are following in the footsteps of Merrifield and are looking for a sister bride all over the world. Arielle, a Filipina, is the woman they’re courting.

Three new polygamist families join the cast of the upcoming season, in addition to the two returning couples. The first is Steve and Brenda Foley, who have chosen to attempt polygamy again with a much younger possible sister bride.

Nick, April, and Jennifer Davis, on the other hand, put their own twist on polygamy. April and Jennifer consider themselves to be Nick’s spouses, yet they are legally married to each other. Marcus, Taryn, and India Epps are the last but not least. They are a poly family looking for a third wife and navigating the various emotions that come with it.

Read More: Night Sky Season 2: Released Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Many More Updates You Need to Know!

What Is the Release Date and Timing for Season 4 of ‘seeking Sister Wife’?

Season 4 will premiere on TLC on June 6, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST. This season, according to a TLC press release, there will be 14 new episodes.

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 will be available to view on Discovery+, much like other TLC episodes. There will be plenty of drama this season to look forward to.

Will Tlc Cancel Snowdens’ Appearance on The Show?

On TLC’s website, fans from all around the world have begun a petition to have the Snowdens removed from the show.

TLC has not made an official statement about a fourth season of Seeking Wife Sister at this time. While a fourth season is unlikely, the Snowdens, like other couples, are unlikely to return.

Following Chrissy’s alleged abuse of Dimitri and Ashley Snowden, fans have started an online petition to TLC to get them removed from the program. As a result, the controversial couple’s future is in peril.

According to InTouch Weekly, Dimitri and Ashley have apparently broken up, leaving their family in chaos.

Read More: Season 2 Arcane: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know so Far

Based on The Teaser, What Can We Expect from Season 4?

The multiple families experience growing pains as they strive to extend their families, according to the trailer for Seeking Sister Wife (via Instagram). The returning couples resume their hunt for their new spouses where they left off, but not without squabbles.

While Garrick and Dannielle wait for Roberta’s visa to travel to Colorado, the trailer reveals that Garrick is dating a new lady, Lea. Roberta, on the other hand, is irritated by Garrick’s kissing and being personal with his new possible bride.

Meanwhile, Sidian is concerned that Arielle, a former beauty pageant contender, could be out of his league. He’s also worried that bringing Arielle to the United States may jeopardize his relationship with Tosha. Take a look at the trailer below: