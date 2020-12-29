See Which Stars Gave Delivery

The upcoming technology! Superstar mother and father from Cameron Diaz to John David Duggar obtained adorable mini family members in 2020.

The actress and Benji Madden shared their shock infant information on Instagram in January, creating in a joint Instagram assertion: “Happy New 12 months from the Maddens! We are so joyful, blessed and grateful to begin this new 10 years by asserting the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has absolutely captured our hearts and finished our relatives. Even though we are overjoyed to share this news, we also come to feel a strong instinct to secure our small one’s privateness. So we won’t be publishing photos or sharing any additional details, other than the reality that she is truly definitely sweet!! Some would even say RAD. From our household to all of yours, we’re sending our adore and greatest needs for a Content New Calendar year and Joyful New Decade.”

A resource instructed Us Weekly completely at the time that the pair “went as a result of so much” ahead of their newborn girl’s arrival. “Cameron feels like this toddler is really a wonder,” the insider shared. “They just cannot consider their tiny wonder is eventually right here. They’ve invested the very last 5 many years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”

As for Duggar, the Counting On star welcomed his initially youngster, Grace Annette, with his wife, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) the pursuing week on January 7. “Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our newborn girl,” the actuality stars told Us completely. “She is a attractive present from God. We are so blessed the Lord has specified her to us. It’s however surreal to know that we are definitely dad and mom but it’s a terrific new experience that we are energized to acquire on alongside one another.”

Annette arrived weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, measuring 20.75 inches extensive.

Continue to keep scrolling to see more stars’ infants, from Twilight’s Jackson Rathbone and his spouse, Sheila Rathbone, to Today’s Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera.