See the promotional of our newest star chat series: Filmfare Spotlight

The growth of amusement round the digital world has attracted engaging and relatable articles to everybody throughout the nation. It’s paved the way for a few of the best ability to amuse crowds with exemplary storylines along with heart-touching narratives. They’ve reached millions of viewers and touched their hearts by simply breathing life to distinctively impressive characters. Adhering to exactly the identical notion, in an attempt to cherish the trip of those actors and their rising bond with their lovers, we introduce to you our most recent star chat show – Filmfare Spotlight.

The ten-episodic show is going to be hosted by Rahul Gangwani, Filmfare Digital Editor and will comprise stalwarts of their OTT and film market. The sponsor and the guests may participate in a frank talk about their job and individual lives and you will get know more about your favourite celebrities. Beginning 28th October, fresh episodes arrive each Wednesday and Sunday 12PM.

View the voucher today to have a sneak peek of what is in store for you!