See The Princess Alter 2: Switched Again, Trailer

We are heading back into Montenaro, people, and this moment, three’s the magical number! Vanessa Hudgens and Netflix have awakened once more to deliver us Duchess Margaret Delacourt along with her”commoner” look-alike, Stacy De Novo, in The Princess Alter 2: Switched Againthe sequel to their own 2019 holiday strike.

Though the recently crowned Princess Stacy of Belgravia has discovered her happily ever after with Prince Edward, matters have not gone together with Margaret and her sous-chef beau, Kevin. It is around Stacy to assist Margaret rekindle that fire with Kevin once they hit a tough spot. And what better time to return the set compared to Margaret’s coronation because of the”sudden” summit inheritance? (Particularly since Kevin’s increased a really fantastic split beard) But things become a small rocky with the look of a handsome royal who is intent on stealing Margaret’s soul along with also the shock arrival of Margaret’s eccentric party-girl cousin Fiona, an third lady with aspirations of her own. In accordance with Fiona, three may perform the switcheroo match, and she is hellbent on snatching the throne. It looks like that is the best recipe for a few vacation difficulty!

View the trailer over, and get ready to dip to the shenanigans if The Princess Alter 2: Switched Again premieres on Nov. 19.