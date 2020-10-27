See the from the Bell Reboot’s First Appearance | Video

Are you ready to Go Back to Bayside High?

Well, we are all 1 step nearer following NBC’s loading support, Peacock, published the newest trailer for its Saved by the Bell reboot. From the brand new clip shared on Oct. 27, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, along with Tiffani Thiesen come back as A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano, Zack Morris, along with Kelly Kapowski having a spin. It’s true, you’re see Slater drifting the Bayside halls , yet this time he is a gym instructor — both Jessie and Zack’s children are the pupils!

Seeing Gosselaar as Zack together with his son is totally adorable, they are practically twins! We also have a sour glimpse of the transformation back to Zack, currently governor of California. The reboot pops up following Zack makes the decision to shut many low-income colleges and send pupils to Bayside, rather. Besides the first Saved by the Bell team, the cast comprises Josie Totah, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog (like Kelly and Zack’s son Mac), along with Belmont Cameli (as Jessie’s kid Jamie). Watch the most recent trailer over since you get ready to return into The Max and Bayside High when the series premieres on Nov. 25.

View the Very First Teaser Trailer

View the Second Teaser Trailer