See Saweetie’s RuPaul Halloween Costume

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read
No tea, no shade, no pink lemonade, but y’all aren’t slaying the Halloween game like Saweetie. On Oct. 27, the 26-year-old rapper revealed her Halloween costume on Instagram, paying homage to none other than RuPaul. Recreating the season 11 promo for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Saweetie donned a pink Venus Prototype latex bodycon dress, hoop earrings, Loriblu heels, and a voluminous ‘do. The fierce snap, taken by photographer Blair Caldwell, also features the “My Type” songstress striking a pose alongside a giant tube of lipstick. “#saweetaween Where mama Ru at ?! 👀 @rupaulofficial,” she captioned the post, also tagging the creative team behind the ensemble. Look ahead to see the OG Drag Race promo art to fully appreciate Saweetie’s dedication to the reenactment!

Image Source: VH1

