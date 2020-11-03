“Hamilton” celebrity Leslie Odom Jr. is sending out a powerful message before the presidential elections!

At a PSA for both Represent.Us, Leslie conducted a remix of their”Hamilton” anthem”Wait It” to encourage Americans to be patient to the last election outcomes.

Odom Jr. stated,”Look, that really is fairly apparent. Each American who appeared deserves to get their voice heard. Within this historical election, countless you sent your ballots or dropped off them — and every one of you deserve to get counted. It can take some time, however, your vote is well worth waiting for. And I am prepared to wait around for it”

Because of the huge growth in mail-in ballots, the last outcome for a few important conditions might not be understood for more than a week.

Other big names to take part in the movie contain Amy Schumer, Ed Helms, Alysia Reiner, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Piper Perabo.