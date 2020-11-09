See Kamala Harris Learn Election Outcomes About Morning Run | National News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Created history on Saturday Afternoon (November 7) when networks Declared They will be the next president and vice president of the USA.

Following an arduous effort and nail-biting end, they observed that the minute in an unexpected manner.

Harris tweeted a movie of her telephone call to her running partner, where she congratulates the new President-Elect. Inspired from her Nike workout’match along with the cans inside her hands, it appears like she heard the news on her morning jog.

“We did this, we did it now, Joe!” Harris states in the movie with a massive grin on her head. “You are definitely going to be the next President of the USA.”

While that is a long-awaited triumph to the former vice president, it is a historical one for Harris, who’s the very first female to become vice president, and also the very first Indian and Black American man to hold the second-highest workplace at the territory.

CBS News made the telephone 11:30 per cent Saturday afternoon (November 7) later Biden was declared successful in Pennsylvania, providing him greater than the 270 electoral votes required for victory.