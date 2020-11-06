See John Legend Sing”Georgia on My Head”

Georgia on my head pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0

— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

On Nov. 6, Joe Biden took the head over Donald Trump at Georgia at the 2020 presidential elections, along with John Legend was more than prepared for the information. From the early hours of this afternoon, the singer tweeted that the movie of him singing”Georgia on My Head,” expressing the feelings of many who were eagerly anticipating election outcomes. Needless to say, Chrissy Teigen reluctantly out him, hinting that,”He’s been waiting to post it for five hours”

Although Legend had the movie prepared to proceed, Biden carrying the lead to Georgia wasn’t a for-sure thing. While the last count from the country is yet to emerge, the final time Georgia gave its 16 electoral college votes into some Democratic presidential candidate had been Bill Clinton at 1992. Among the greatest causes of Biden’s cause Georgia is that the coalition assembled by Stacey Abrams, who worked together with Fair Fight, New Georgia Project, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, GALEO, Black Voters Matter, and much more to fight voter suppression from the country of Georgia. As you wait to find out who wins Georgia, you can enjoy the dulcet tones of Legend at the entire movie over.

He’s been waiting to post this for 5 min https://t.co/vIz2bNkkCW

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, respectively 2020