See Jamie Lynn Spears & Co-Stars Revive Zoey 101 Theme Song

Pacific Coast Academy is back in session! )

Jamie Lynn Spears finally cooperating with her Zoey 101 co-stars on Tuesday, Oct. 27, if she debuted a new music video of this series’s remixed theme tune.

The 29-year old celebrity turned into the”Follow Me (Zoey 101)” tune show into a large event by bringing favorite PCA pupils Chase Matthews, Quinn Pensky, Michael Barret and Logan Reese–which could be celebrities Sean Flynn, Erin Sanders, Chris Massey and Matthew Underwood, respectively.

Also linking the show-stopping outfit were A-list influencers JoJo Siwa, Sofia Reyes, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck, that performed auditioning to become characters at a really meta Zoey 101, led by Gigi Gorgeous. Filmed around Sept. 29 in a”secret place,” the audio video finished with a confetti-filled dancing celebration, in which Dixie and Noah secured lips as Quinn and Logan.

Jamie Lynn talked to Ryan Seacrest before their premiere, telling him the song is intended to tide fans over before the full scale TV release of the Nickelodeon series in 2021.