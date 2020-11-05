See Ava DuVernay’s Address at BLM Election Event at LA

Picture Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan

Ava DuVernay is ensuring Republicans keep their eyes on the prize. On Nov. 3, the 48-year old manager and activist presented an energizing speech in a Black Lives Issue election occasion at LA.. Speaking in the Staples Center, Ava urged components to keep on working collectively for the larger good. “Thanks for holding space with this immunity, for this ability, for this particular voice, for showing that we are, which we’re able to emphasise that which we desire,” she explained. “We are able to exercise rights which are provided to us rights we take which aren’t given us, which we’re able to declare that which we desire.”

The filmmaker subsequently told attendees that there is still work to get done, whatever the results of the presidential elections. “This second isn’t an end-all be-all,” she explained. “That votethis election isn’t the half of what’s before us and what should happen tomorrow and the following day and the following moment. Nevertheless, it’s a tool, it’s a weapon in our arsenal and we’re likely to combat. We’re in a war” She finished with the expression of appreciation to the organizers, stating,”Thanks for now and all that’s to come” As of Nov. 4, votes to the presidential elections continue to be counted. See Ava’s complete speech beforehand.