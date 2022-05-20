Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3: Released Date, Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates

After Disney Channel renewed Secrets of Sulphur Springs for a third season, Griffin Campbell and his family will once again solve otherworldly secrets.

It follows the release last month of the second season of the time-travel mystery adventure series.

Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless) created, wrote, and executive produced Secrets of Sulpher Springs, which is set and filmed in Louisiana.

Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver) is a 12-year-old boy whose life is turned upside down when his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), transfers the family from Chicago to take over an abandoned hotel property called The Tremont. Griffin’s mother, Kelly Frye, and Griffin’s younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw), now reside at The Tremont in the hopes of returning it to the vibrant vacation destination it once was.

Griffin hears tales that the hotel is haunted by the spirit of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who vanished decades ago, on his first day at his new school. He quickly befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking student, and the two find a hidden gateway that allows them to travel back in time and solve the town mystery.

Season 3 Premiere Date for Secrets of Sulphur Springs

The Disney+ Network has yet to reveal its plans for the TV drama Secrets of Sulphur Springs However, based on the latest episode schedule, the third season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs might premiere on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Characters and cast

Griffin Campbell is played by Preston Oliver. A little kid and his family relocate to the Tremont Hotel in Chicago, which is said to be haunted by Savannah Dillon.

Harper Marie Dunn, played by Kyliegh Curran, is Griffin’s new closest friend who is eager to find out if the allegations about Savannah are real and to assist Griffin in doing so.

Daisy Tremont, Harper’s Great-Grandmother, is also played by Curran as a teen girl.

Savannah Dillon, played by Elle Graham, is a girl who inexplicably vanished thirty years before the series began, and Griffin must figure out what happened to her.

Zoey Campbell, Griffin’s younger sister and Wyatt’s twin, is played by Madeleine McGraw.

Griffin’s younger brother and Zoey’s twin is played by Landon Gordon.

Sarah Campbell, played by Kelly Frye, is Griffin’s mother, and she understands how tough this move is for the family.

Bennett “Ben” Campbell Jr., Griffin’s father, is played by Josh Braaten, who is keeping a secret from his family.

In season 1, Jake Melrose plays him as a little child.

Jessica “Jess” Dunn (season 2; recurring season 1) is Harper’s mother, played by Diandra Lyle.

In season 1, Izabela Rose portrays her as a little child.

The Plot

Griffin’s father is offered a job, so the family relocates to a run-down motel. The youngster begins by walking from corner to corner, sighing with boredom. He doesn’t think he’ll be able to enjoy himself in a place that is basically in ruins. When he starts a new class, though, he learns of a girl who went missing at the motel where he currently resides.

One of his classmates is completely enthralled by the legend, and she squeals with joy when Griffin summons her to the basement. In the year when the girl was still unknown and alive, children discover not just a secret door but also a gateway. They switch back and forth in order to track the exact moment when everything goes off. Unfortunately, their parents, who had first opposed the legend, were somehow engaged in the incident.