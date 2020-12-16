Secretary of Point out Pompeo quarantines soon after virus exposure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Section stated Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had appear into speak to with a person who analyzed beneficial for COVID-19 and was quarantining.

The office stated Pompeo had analyzed adverse for the virus but was becoming monitored by clinical pros. It mentioned it would not detect the contaminated particular person with whom Pompeo came into contact for privacy explanations.

The announcement will come as Pompeo and the office have been criticized for hosting vacation get-togethers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Secretary Pompeo has been recognized as possessing arrive into get hold of with somebody who tested favourable for COVID,” the department explained. “The Secretary has been tested and is negative. In accordance with CDC recommendations, he will be in quarantine. He is remaining intently monitored by the Department’s healthcare group.”

Pompeo experienced been anticipated to attend President Donald Trump’s Cabinet assembly later Wednesday despite the fact that the appointment was not detailed on his general public agenda. He had also tentatively planned to fulfill with President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to triumph him, Antony Blinken, on Thursday. The standing of that meeting was not promptly apparent.