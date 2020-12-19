Sean Kingston snaps selfie as ‘warrant is issued for arrest’

Sean Kingston has been noticed casually snapping a selfie just after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

The Attractive Women hitmaker donned a crimson mask and filmed himself for his Instagram Stories as he posed with a white Mercedes Maybach in Los Angeles.

Sharing a video clip to his Instagram Tales he showed off a enjoy on his wrist, prior to treating lovers to a rendition of his song Fireplace Burning.

The 30-12 months-aged was seen posing after a warrant was issued for his arrest following he allegedly unsuccessful to fork out a jeweller $45,000 (£33,000).

Kingston could confront up to a few yrs in jail if he’s convicted.

TMZ experiences that law enforcement resources explained they would not be seeking for Kingston, but the warrant would come up if he’s pulled above or detained in foreseeable future.

Kingston was previously sued by Avi Da Jewelers for $356,000 (£263,000), after they claimed he had unpaid purchases.

The singer and rapper – genuine identify Kisean Paul Anderson – is most effective identified for his hits together with Attractive Women, Fireplace Burning, and his tune with Justin Bieber, Eenie Meenie.

He’s stepped again from releasing albums in modern decades, with his final report staying his Back again 2 Everyday living album in 2013, but last yr unveiled a one, Peace Of Brain, with rapper Tory Lanez.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Sean Kingston and the LAPD for comment.

