Sean Kingston Charged with Grand Theft, Arrest Warrant Issued

Sean Kingston‘s jewellery challenges are now even worse than at any time — this time there is a warrant out for his arrest due to an allegedly unpaid tab … TMZ has figured out.

The singer and songwriter’s been billed with grand theft … according to court docket data. Our law enforcement sources explain to us Sean experienced some jewelry sent to him, but has nevertheless to pay for the merchandise. Stop us if you’ve got read this prior to.

It is attention-grabbing … our resources tell us cops will not plan to actively track down Sean, but the warrant is in their method. Generally, he much better not get pulled above.

As we’ve noted about the many years, Sean’s had a ton of difficulties with jewelers — he is been sued several situations for allegedly getting bling and not shelling out.

We achieved out to Sean’s camp … so significantly, radio silence.