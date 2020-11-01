Sean Connery’s wife shows late actor’s struggle with dementia

Sean Connery’s spouse has shown the James Bond star fought with dementia prior to his departure.

The 90-year old Connery expired overnight on Friday (October 30) from the Bahamas, his family supported yesterday.

Talking to the Mail on Sunday, Connery’s spouse, the 91-year old French-Moroccan artist Micheline Roquebrune, shown that Connery was combating dementia.

“It wasn’t a existence for me personally,” she explained. “It took its toll . He wasn’t able to say himself ” she disclosed, explaining that he”got his final desire to slide away with no fuss.”

“He died in his sleep and it was just so calm. I had been with him all of the time and that he slipped off. This was what he desired.”

Sean Connery as James Bond in ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ (1971). Charge: Alamy Stock Photo.

Tributes are pouring in by the entertainment world and outside in the aftermath of the information of Connery’s passing.

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared with a combined announcement on the company’s official Twitter accounts, writing:”We’re devastated by the news of the death of Sir Sean Connery. He was also will always be recalled as the first James Bond whose indelible entry into film history started when he declared these memorable phrases…

“The name’s Bond… James Bond” — he also uttered the entire world with his witty and gritty portrayal of this alluring and charismatic spy. He’s definitely largely accountable for the achievement of the movie show and we will be eternally thankful to him.”

An NME obituary for Connery explained the actor as a”epic movie legend that transcended his main character,” including that”his display work put Connery among cinema’s most admired immortals”.