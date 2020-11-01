Sean Connery’s Wife Shows He Struggled With Dementia Ahead Death

Micheline Roquebrune, spouse of the late Sean Connery, is opening about the legendary star’s departure.

The 91-year old French-Moroccan artist talked about his passing to Email on Sunday, showing he battled dementia.

“It wasn’t a life . It took its toll . He wasn’t able to say himself ” she disclosed, explaining that he”got his final desire to slide away with no fuss.”

“He died in his sleep and it was just so calm. I had been with him all of the time and that he slipped off. This was what he desired.”

He died on Saturday (October 31) while remaining at the Bahamas, though a formal cause of death wasn’t yet shown.

He’s also survived by 2 sons, Jason and Stephane. There’s place to be a personal service followed by a convention to be proposed at a certain point beyond the continuing international health catastrophe.

