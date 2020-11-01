Entertainment

Sean Connery’s Wife Shows He Struggled With Dementia Ahead Death

November 2, 2020
1 Min Read
Sean Connery’s Wife Reveals He Struggled With Dementia Before Death

Micheline Roquebrune, spouse of the late Sean Connery, is opening about the legendary star’s departure.

The 91-year old French-Moroccan artist talked about his passing to Email on Sunday, showing he battled dementia.

“It wasn’t a life . It took its toll . He wasn’t able to say himself ” she disclosed, explaining that he”got his final desire to slide away with no fuss.”

“He died in his sleep and it was just so calm. I had been with him all of the time and that he slipped off. This was what he desired.”

He died on Saturday (October 31) while remaining at the Bahamas, though a formal cause of death wasn’t yet shown.

He’s also survived by 2 sons, Jason and Stephane. There’s place to be a personal service followed by a convention to be proposed at a certain point beyond the continuing international health catastrophe.

We’ve regrettably lost All These celebrities in 2020…

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment