Sean Connery’s controversial comments about hitting women resurface after his death

As tributes pour in for the late Sean Connery so are comments condemning the iconic actor for his controversial views about hitting women.

Following the James Bond film star’s death at the age of 90 over the weekend, infamous comments he made about slapping women have resurfaced from an interview he gave to Playboy magazine in 1965.

“I don’t think there is anything particularly wrong about hitting a woman, although I don’t recommend doing it in the same way that you’d hit a man,” he told the publication.

He went on to say that an “open-handed slap” is “justified” if “all other alternatives fail and there has been plenty of warning.”

“If a woman is a b****, or hysterical, or bloody-minded continually, then I’d do it.”

More than 20 years later he told Barbara Walters during a 1987 interview that his controversial opinion was the same.

“I haven’t changed my opinion … if you have tried everything else, and women are pretty good at this — they can’t leave it alone,” he told Walters.

“They want to have the last word and you give them the last word, but they’re not happy with the last word. They want to say it again, and get into a really provocative situation, then I think it’s absolutely right.”

Six years later, he defended himself in an interview with Vanity Fair and said his words were taken out of context.

Camera IconSean Connery as James Bond. Credit: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

“I was really saying that to slap a woman was not the crudest thing you can do to her,” he told Vanity Fair in 1993.

“I said that in my book — it’s much more cruel to psychologically damage somebody … to put them in such distress that they really come to hate themselves. Sometimes there are women who take it to the wire. That’s what they’re looking for, the ultimate confrontation, they want a smack.”

In 2006, Connery changed his opinion on the matter and condemned violence against women.

“My view is I don’t believe that any level of abuse against women is ever justified under any circumstances. Full stop,” he told the Times of London in 2006.

That same year, Connery’s first wife, Diane Cilento, claimed in her autobiography that he was abusive during their marriage, which lasted from 1962 to 1973.

“There was physical contact, but it is important to see it in context. You have got to remember he was probably twice my weight,” she told The Scotsman in 2006.

Connery denied the allegations.

Connery went on to marry Micheline Roquebrune in 1975 and following his death she said her husband passed away peacefully in his sleep.