Sean Connery’s Ashes To Be Scattered In Scotland

Sean Connery is moving back into Scotland.

The late star’s spouse, Micheline Roquebrune, demonstrated Sean‘s ultimate wish was to get his ashes sprinkled across his state of birth and that is what’ll be occurring.

“He wanted his ashes be sprinkled from the Bahamas and in his design,” she shared with all the Scottish Mail.

Strategies for it to occur are on hold nonetheless, as traveling is limited on account of the pandemic. However, it is going to take place.

“Whenever it is possible and safe to journey , then it’s the household’s intention to go back to Scotland with him,” Micheline additional. “We’d love to arrange a memorial ceremony to him in Scotland — which is our expectation. However, we cannot state when this will take place exactly.”

Micheline additionally disclosed Sean will be cremated in a private ceremony from the Caribbean island.

Sean‘s departure was declared on October 31, and several of his James Bond successors paid tribute to the celebrity, as did his Indiana Jones kid, Harrison Ford. See what he wrote here…