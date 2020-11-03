Sean Connery: James Bond Revisited

For lovers of Sean Connery 2020 will be a year they will recall – with all the terrific person having passed off this weekend in 90. The best James Bond of this all is not any longer. It just so happens that his departure coincides with the launch of the most recent installment of James Bond Revisited, on his own first swan song as 007, DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER, that are the final”official” Bond movie he would be part of. While I do not even believe Connery himself might say it had been among his finest, Connery, as always, is an excellent Bond, so join us as we pay tribute to this terrific guy – that would really go back to the area twelve decades afterwards (in prime shape) in NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN!