Sean Connery Dead — Iconic James Bond Actor Dies at 90

Sean Connery has passed away in the time of age 90.

The legendary celebrity’s son Jason informed the BBC he had been”unwell for a while” and that he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Sean“had lots of his loved ones who may maintain the Bahamas about him” if he passed away immediately on Saturday (October 31), ” his son said.

“We are all capable of comprehending this enormous event as it merely happened so lately, though my father was unwell for a while,” Jason mentioned. “A sad day for those that loved and knew my father and also a sad loss for many individuals around the globe who appreciated the great talent he had as a performer.”

Sean produced his debut as James Bond from the 1962 movie Dr. No and that he seemed in six Bond films overall. He’s often considered the most beloved star of this franchise.

Bond manufacturers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stated in an announcement that he”was and will always be recalled as the first James Bond whose indelible entry into theater history started when he declared those memorable words,’The name’s Bond… James Bond.’ He also revolutionized the entire world with his witty and gritty portrayal of the alluring and charismatic spy agent. He’s definitely largely accountable for the achievement of the movie show and we will be eternally thankful to him.”

Sean gained an Oscar at 1988 because of his work from The Untouchables and in addition, he starred in films such as The Hunt for Red October, The Rock, Highlander, and also Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. His final movie was 2003′therefore The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

We ship our thoughts and condolences into Sean Connery‘s loved ones in this challenging moment. He’s survived by his spouse of 45 years, Micheline, along with also his son Jason.