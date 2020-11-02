Sean Connery Battled Dementia Ahead of Death, Wife claims

Sean Connery’s spouse Micheline Roquebrune stated in a rare interview the husband suffered from dementia prior to his departure.

The mythical Scottish celebrity, the very first to play James Bond in a movie, died in the beginning 90 from the Bahamas, his family announced on Saturday, Oct. 31. He’d lived there indefinitely because he mostly retired from acting 2003.

Roquebrune, Connery’s spouse of 45 years plus also a 91-year old French-Moroccan artist, talked to the Mail on Sunday on her husband’s health and also his last days at an interview published on the internet on Sunday, Nov. 1.

“He’d dementia and it took its toll on him,” she explained. “He even got his final desire to slide away with no fuss.”

She informed the paper,”It wasn’t a life . He wasn’t able to say himself latterly. He died in his sleep and it was just so calm. I had been with him all of the time and that he simply slipped off. This was what he desired.”