Sean Bean reveals what he was thinking in the course of ‘Game of Thrones’ death

Sean Bean has opened up about filming his famed death scene at the close of Match of Thrones period a person.

The actor’s character Ned Stark arguably set a precedent for the HBO sequence when he was unexpectedly executed by Joffrey in the penultimate episode Baelor, proving that no character was safe.

Recalling what was heading through his head through the scene, Bean explained to Enjoyment Weekly: “It was horror and disbelief — that Joffrey changed his brain [about exiling Ned] — and then resignation and [realizing that he was] looking at his daughter for the last time, Arya.

“I was trying to assume of all 4 [things]. It wasn’t just, ‘Oh God, I’m obtaining my head chopped off.’ All those blend of inner thoughts is what made it what it was, I suppose.