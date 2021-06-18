Sea of Thieves: A new trailer with Jack Sparrow

The announcement of Season 3 of Sea of Thieves, which includes a collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean, was one of the surprises of the Xbox – Bethesda event. Microsoft used their Xbox Games Showcase Extended to provide a comprehensive overview of the game, along with a new gameplay trailer.

So, in the company of Jack Sparrow, we find a bit more gameplay, complete with all of the features that will make up this partnership. Fans of the Disney franchise will no sure be thrilled to discover this world in a pirate game.

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, will arrive on June 22.