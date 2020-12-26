Screenwriter Antonio Cannady Suggests Black Talent Must Build Very own Enterprises

Play online video material Exceptional

Piece of The Pie is a new TMZ franchise, showcasing amazingly talented men and women of colour who have had difficulties generating their mark in the entertainment field.

Our purpose right here is to raise consciousness on behalf of marginalized voices and creators — people today who have excellent stories to tell — and make positive the people today who pull the strings in the field see what they bring to the desk.

Antonio Cannady is a screenwriter for a YouTube net collection who desires to publish for the major streaming networks … but he says becoming Black helps make it more durable to land a occupation in Hollywood.

Antonio’s producing for a display referred to as “The Chronicles of PB and Jay,” but as he tells TMZ’s Loren Lorosa … he is experienced white writers convey to him his look — tattoos, black pores and skin and muscle mass — could be intimidating the individuals performing the employing.

It truly is rather alarming … Antonio suggests early on in his Hollywood profession he was advised to end functioning out, and whenever he interviews for composing positions on Tv set displays he has to be certain to split the ice and put the rest of the people in the area at relieve.

Though Antonio claims he’s dealt with stigmas and racial biases, he claims it is significant for Black creatives searching to attain a foothold in Tinseltown to remember this … create your individual articles and allow Hollywood appear to you.

Antonio warns Black individuals not to get caught up focusing on knocking down doors in Los Angeles … rather, he claims it is much more important to stay correct to your self, and the achievement will adhere to. Ya just gotta get your ideas out there initially.