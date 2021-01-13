Scream Queens star Emma Roberts confirms infant news

Actress Emma Roberts has shared the very first glimpse of her baby son, describing the new arrival as “our dazzling light”.

he Scream Queens star, 29, confirmed studies she had welcomed a child late past 12 months with partner Garrett Hedlund by sharing a image to Instagram.

In the snap, Roberts cradles the infant named Rhodes Robert.

She captioned the put up: “Thank you 2020 for acquiring 1 point proper. Our bright mild Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

Roberts’ celebrity good friends sent their most effective needs in the opinions.

Actress Ashley Benson mentioned: “I adore you em. Sooo delighted for you.”

Ashley Tisdale, star of the Substantial School Musical movies, stated: “I just liked it 2 times!!! Congrats beautiful.”

Roberts, the niece of actress Julia Roberts and star of American Horror Story, had verified she was pregnant in August.

Alongside an impression of her infant bump and Hedlund, she wrote: “Me … and my two favorite men.”

Hedlund, who was beforehand in a romance with Kirsten Dunst, is also an actor and starred in Netflix film Mudbound.

PA